25-year old Nigerian lady celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with six children

According to reports, her first pregnancy was about three years ago and she gave birth to triplets but she lost one of the babies. Now, she's just welcomed a set of quadriplets making it a total of 6 children in three years of marriage.
In her words, 'at 25, within 3years of marriage, we've bn blessed with 6 beautiful babies. Trust me when i say it wasnt an easy journey, but it's bn worth it. Say hello baby somkenechukwu (female), sobenna(male),somfechukwu (female),chimsonarii(female) newest addy to my not so lil family. My God is awesome! Ehee! Ndi gym i'm now ready o. Taking this slay game to an entirely new level'.
