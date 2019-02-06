Imagine Slay queen stripped, tortured for allegedly stealing a phone

Nigerians in their reaction to the video, have condemned the act and called for the arrest of everyone involved in perpetuating the evil act.
The League of Patriotic Lawyers has also joined other groups who are seeking justice for the said lady.
They have given Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olusegun Odumosu, 24 hours to unravel those behind the torture and insertion of pepper into the lady’s private part.
Chairman of the platform and former Student Union President of the University of Benin, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, urged the state Director, Department of State Services, DSS, to be involved in the investigation.
In a statement on Tuesday, Yesufu said:
“The League of Patriotic Lawyers has given the Edo State Commissioner of Police 24 hours to arrest and commence prosecution of all the street urchins behind this barbaric, inhuman, wicked, ungodly and unacceptable act, whose video has gone viral on the social media.
“Failure to unravel the perpetrators would lead to serious legal consequences against the various security agencies, especially the Police and Director of DSS in the state.
This ungodly act shows that law and order have broken down in Benin.
“We call on the governor, who is undoubtedly unaware of this devilish act, and the Secretary to the State Government, a very hard working and God-fearing man, to ensure that the perpetrators are tracked and punished accordingly.”
“We are not concerned about the merit of this case at this moment, but the exhibition of extreme cruelty which is completely alien to our revered culture and tradition.’’
