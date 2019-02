Man Apprehended With Female Pants Says He Was Sent By A Prophet (Pics)

“l was given a concoction by the prophet and, from that point, l could not remember what l was doing until l was arrested by police detectives. l regained my memory after four days when l remembered visiting the prophet for assistance to get rich. I had visited the prophet to pray for me because of my work and how to get rich.



After checking my palm, he told me there were ways out but asked me to swallow some concoction and prayed for me but asked me to look for ladies pants and underwear. But when I got home I didn’t know what I was doing again and l started looking for pants and underwear. I found three of my sister’s pants and l went to my brother’s house where l took two of my sister-in-law’s pants.



Hours later, my sister-in-law raised the alarm that her underwear were missing and I was arrested and taken to the police station. Two of the pants belong to my sister-in-law and the three others belong to my younger sister. When the police arrested me, I was taken to Uso Police Station before they transferred me here (Akure)” Adejoh said

25-year-old panel beater, Adejoh Ojonugwa, pictured above, who was recently arrested for stealing the pants of his sister and sister in-law, has said that Prophet Olajide Ogunleye also known as Kokoro-Ayo, of the Celestial Church of Christ, Ibanujemidopin Parish, Uso in Owo Council area of the state, sent him to steal the pants as part of the rituals to make him rich.While being paraded at the Ogun state police command, Adejoh said he recently approached Ogunleye for ways to get rich fast and that the clergyman asked him to get pants and ladies underwear. The sister-in-law of the suspect, Grace Ojonugwa, said her brother-in-law stole the underwear from where she spread it to dry in their house.