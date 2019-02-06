Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife granted bail

Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, have been granted bail at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
The couple were each granted R100,000 bail.
The couple, arrested on Friday over allegations of fraud, money-laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, were on Monday remanded in prison.
Magistrate Martin Van Wyk said the accused had to provide compelling reasons for him to grant bail because the crimes they were being accused of fell under Schedule 5.
In their bail hearing, Bushiri and his wife, Mary, denied that they were responsible for the charges against them.
They argued that they have had no previous convictions against them or pending warrants of arrest.
The pair said they posed no flight risk as both their South African IDs and passports were held by police.
The State did not oppose bail.
His followers, who flooded Visage Street, burst into celebration after learning that the couple had been granted bail.
Last year it was reported that the Hawks was investigating the pastor for money-laundering after members of the church leadership claimed that Bushiri was sending an estimated R15m a month to Malawi, his country of birth.
The money was allegedly transported out of SA in Bushiri’s private jet and other vehicles.
No comments:
Post a Comment