Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Someone described Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford as "Brexit Lil Kesh" and Twitter is going wild

Following last night's defeat of Manchester United by PSG in a UEFA champions league match, an angry Man U fan described striker, Marcus Rashford as 'Brexit Lil Kesh".

The phrase "Brexit Lil Kesh" is supposed to be demeaning to Marcus Rashford who fans accuse of failing to live up to expectation during last night's match.

"Brexit Lil Kesh" is now the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter and the tweets are simply hilarious.

