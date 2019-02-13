Someone described Manchester United striker,?Marcus Rashford as "Brexit Lil Kesh" and Twitter is going wild

The phrase "Brexit Lil Kesh" is supposed to be demeaning to Marcus Rashford who fans accuse of failing to live up to expectation during last night's match.
"Brexit Lil Kesh" is now the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter and the tweets are simply hilarious.
Mbappe dragged Monaco to a league title and champions league semi final, balled for world cup winners and is tearing France apart only for you people to compare him to Brexit Lil Kesh. Lmfao behave— Emrys (@__tunde) February 12, 2019
Good morning to all football fans out there except Manchester United fans. They can go get their greetings from their Brexit Lil Kesh who failed to perform at the O - 2 Arena.— 9jagooners (@9jaGooners) February 13, 2019
This app is wild someone called Rashford “Brexit Lil Kesh” ? pic.twitter.com/IxUbF2xFUw— Manny Sledge (@SledgeManny) February 13, 2019
Brexit Lil Kesh. Wow. ? this is far worse than Gabonese Jamie Vardy pic.twitter.com/f35g6qpoMp— Caption this (@de_maitha) February 13, 2019
But how did they come up with Brexit Lil Kesh ?? pic.twitter.com/PkWNstAMVo— Oluwaseun (@___Oluwaseun) February 13, 2019
Where the farmers at? I heard someone call Rashford “Brexit lil Kesh” ???? that was just plain wrong ?????— Lord Scummander (@zhurg_) February 13, 2019
It doesn't matter whether it's coming from an Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Mancity, Spurs or which ever team fan. Man U got an L. YOU LOST. You disrespected Mbappe, his family and every sensible soccer fan by comparing him to a Brexit Lil Kesh, Rashford. Apologise now!!!!— GlobalSuperStar? (@Inferno_04) February 13, 2019
So it's Rashford y'all are calling Brexit Lil Kesh?? ???.. Dah so fogged mehn, y'all need Jesus ? pic.twitter.com/Ma5jNIJztz— Mazi Nwabueze Snr ? (@Dukeofmbaise) February 13, 2019
Yesterday they Turned some people's Theatre of Dreams to beer parlour.— Derrick? (@Derricc_) February 13, 2019
Verratti came from hospital to bully one dabbing Fraud and went back to the hospital after.
Brexit Lil kesh thought Mbappe was mate because he was scoring Brighton ?
Calling Rashford Brexit Lil kesh got me like WTF! I swear people are mad on this platform????— Olanrewaju (@Lanre_banjo) February 13, 2019
Someone just called Rashford Brexit Lil Kesh, Chaii! pic.twitter.com/LPXKniz0I0— Wandiyahyel (@One_DeeYah) February 13, 2019
Someone said Rashford is a Brexit Lil' Kesh. I need to speak my truth: I'm in tears. ??? pic.twitter.com/gfvGqo6l2G— Click Refresh (@James6feetabove) February 12, 2019
They called Rashford "Brexit Lil Kesh". Chei! pic.twitter.com/vSh6hzTLaL— Abass ? (@Dammybas) February 12, 2019
Someone called Rashford Brexit Lil Kesh and I can’t breeeeeeathe ???? pic.twitter.com/uQdxhtucG2— Emotional Lesbian (@90sSugarDaddy) February 12, 2019
