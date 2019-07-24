Wednesday, 24 July 2019

BBNaija: Nigerians dig up darker photos of Tacha before the 'snow-white' skin




BBNaija: Nigerians dig up darker photos of Tacha before the
While still in the Big Brother Naija house, Nigerians have dug up darker photos of Tacha and it "seems the reality show star bleached her skin". 

The 24-year-old native of Rivers state who calls herself Port Harcourt first daughter, first attracted social media attention after getting a tattoo of Davido’s OBO crest on her cleavage. She maintained an Instagram presence, and went on to secure a spot in the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show.

Here are darker photos of Tacha shared below;

