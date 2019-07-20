Saturday, 20 July 2019

BBNaija2019: Khafi and Gedoni caught having '$ex' (video)


BBNaija: Khafi and Gedoni caught having
The relationship between Khafi and Gedoni took another turn last night, as they were allegedly caught having sex while wrapped under the sheets.

The ''sex scene'' had some "witnesses" which were Diane and Tuoyo. Diane was having a heart-to-heart talk with Tuoyo on not knowing who she will loose her virginity to or when she plans to, and they stared in shock when the bed Khafi and Gedoni laid on gave off some squeaky sound.

Here is the video below;




This is coming after Khafi revealed that she was celibate for 8 years, after she converted from Islam to Christianity.
