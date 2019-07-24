Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Wednesday, 24 July 2019
Photo: Malawi footballer presented with a live Chicken as Man of the match-Wonderful
This is so hilarious. They even brought the chicken in a customised box.
Africa to the world, lol.
