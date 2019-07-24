Wednesday, 24 July 2019

Singer Speed Darlington replies Adesua Etomi over invitation to BBNaija




Speed Darlington replies Adesua Etomi over invitation to BBNaija
Speed Darlington though thankful to Adesua Etomi, turned down an offer to become a celebrity housemate in the ongoing edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show. 

Adesua Etomi had mentioned the need for a celebrity Big Brother Naija housemate, and nominated Speed Darlington to fill up for it in a follow-up tweet.


Speed Darlington replies Adesua Etomi over invitation to BBNaija


Reacting to the tweet however, Speed Darlington stated that the show is not for him because it was copied from white people. He tweeted;

Thanks for this hype I appreciate it a whole lot I thought of this a day or two ago and I decided it's not for me. 1. the name, the show & the format is copied from white people it's not original Black Creation. 2. it's not big enough for me I don't see it. IG ass shakers on it.

Speed Darlington replies Adesua Etomi over invitation to BBNaija
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)