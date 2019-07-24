Singer Speed Darlington replies Adesua Etomi over invitation to BBNaija

Speed Darlington though thankful to Adesua Etomi, turned down an offer to become a celebrity housemate in the ongoing edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.
Adesua Etomi had mentioned the need for a celebrity Big Brother Naija housemate, and nominated Speed Darlington to fill up for it in a follow-up tweet.
Reacting to the tweet however, Speed Darlington stated that the show is not for him because it was copied from white people. He tweeted;
Thanks for this hype I appreciate it a whole lot I thought of this a day or two ago and I decided it's not for me. 1. the name, the show & the format is copied from white people it's not original Black Creation. 2. it's not big enough for me I don't see it. IG ass shakers on it.
No comments:
Post a Comment