Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty denies going under the knife to get my flat tummy


Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty has replied those accusing her of doing surgery to get her 'flat' tummy after childbirth.

Gifty whose daughter is about two years old took to her Instastories to say, 'I never for a second went under knives after childbirth. Though its not a crime or a sin, and I will never condemn anyone who went or wants to go under the knife as long as you get yourself a professional doctor'.

Hinting that she got her 'flat tummy' back by doing exercises, Gifty said, 'nothing comes easy in life, It took me an exact month before I could get my flat tummy back'.

