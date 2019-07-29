29 year old Laundry man allegedly rape 15 year old girl in Delta

A 29 year old man simply identified as Mr. Uzor, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15 year old girl in Asaba, Delta state yesterday July 19th.
Activist Harrison Gwamnishu who shared the story, said the victim lives in his house while the suspect is his neighbor. The suspect took advantage of his absence and raped the victim.
15year old girl who lives in my house was raped this afternoon by a laundry boy who happens to be my neighbor. He raped the girl right inside my house.
This afternoon, I left Asaba to Enugu State for Emergency meeting not knowing he wanted me to avoid committing murder. Under my roof a man raped my daughter.
The victim have been hospitalized while suspect is currently in Police custody and will be charged to court soon''he wrote
