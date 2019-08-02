Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty denies going under the knife to get my flat tummy

Gifty whose daughter is about two years old took to her Instastories to say, 'I never for a second went under knives after childbirth. Though its not a crime or a sin, and I will never condemn anyone who went or wants to go under the knife as long as you get yourself a professional doctor'.
Hinting that she got her 'flat tummy' back by doing exercises, Gifty said, 'nothing comes easy in life, It took me an exact month before I could get my flat tummy back'.
See her full post below...
No comments:
Post a Comment